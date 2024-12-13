Benefits claimants are being urged to prepare for key Christmas and New Year payment dates

Benefit claimants in Midlothian are being urged to plan ahead for key Christmas and New Year dates, as most payments are expected to arrive early.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advice Direct Scotland, which operates the national advice service advice.scot, is encouraging households to budget for these changes. Both the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and Social Security Scotland have confirmed scheduled benefit payments slightly earlier than usual in December and January, due to bank holidays on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Those receiving one of 23 qualifying DWP benefits are also reminded to check for their £10 ‘Christmas bonus’. The one-off, tax-free payment is usually paid automatically into bank accounts during the first week of December, so there is no need to claim it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has not received the payment by January 1 should contact their Jobcentre or the Pension Service if they are claiming a pension benefit.

Payments arrangements over the festive period are changing.

Recipients of DWP-administered benefits are reminded: Payments due on December 25, 26, or 27 will be paid on Tuesday, December 24; payments due on January 1 will be paid on Tuesday, December 31; These dates also apply to Child Benefit and Tax Credits administered by HMRC.

For those receiving benefits from Social Security Scotland, the following schedule applies: Payments due on December 25, 26, or 27 will be paid on Tuesday, December 24; payments due on January 1 will be paid on Tuesday, December 31; Best Start Foods payments are not affected.

To qualify for the DWP’s Christmas Bonus, claimants must be receiving a qualifying benefit during the first full week of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice Direct Scotland provides free, practical advice on benefits, including checking if households are claiming all the support they are entitled to. The team is available on 0808 800 9060 (Monday to Friday, 9am–5pm) or through www.advice.scot.

Hazel Knowles, senior project lead, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, we know many Scots are finding it tough to manage their household finances and may be worried about when their payments will arrive. Help is available for anyone who feels worried or unsure about what to do. At Advice Direct Scotland, we’re here to support everyone.”