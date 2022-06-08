Berry fun times at Craigies Farm

John Sinclair, founder and owner of Craigies, said: “As always, entry vouchers are selling fast showing that families are still on the lookout for outdoor, seasonal activities.

"This activity offers a fantastic summer day out for families to enjoy roaming the fields, joining in with the jam making classes, or enjoying a combo Pick & Play booking, which combines PYO with a visit to our farm adventure park Little Farmers.”

Booking is in three hour slots and can be booked between 9am - 5pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children and this is redeemable against the price of fruit picked. Book at: https://craigies.co.uk/pick-your-own-fruit/.

Craigies Farm. Photo Phil Wilkinson.

PYO will begin with strawberries in mid-June and run until the end of October when pumpkins and apples can be picked.

PYO tickets are released weekly and throughout the week depending on how much fruit ripens. Keep checking the Craigies website if you can’t book your desired date in advance. There is no limit to how much fruit can be picked.