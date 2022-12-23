Fed up of the run of the mill Christmas songs and looking for something a bit different – we have you covered!
Songs don’t need to actually say the word Christmas to make you feel in the festive spirit. If you are looking for something a little different this year, but still something to give you all the feels, we have you covered. Here are eight of our favourite alternative Christmas songs.
1. Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell
What ever you think of the film, Love Actually has an incredible soundtrack, and any of the songs could make this list, however, we've gone with arguably the best song of the lot - Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell.
2. Mad World by Gary Jules and Michael Andrews
Released in December 2003, Mad World shot to Christmas number one. melancholy and beautiful - a definite classic.
3. Into My Arms by Nick Cave
OK - so this song was released in January of 1997, not Christmas, but its slow beauty and theme make it perfect for this time of year. Try it, you'll thank us!
4. I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day by The Civil Wars
Finally - a song that's actually about Christmas. This one is just a beaut - enjoy.
