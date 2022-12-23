News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Best Christmas songs: 8 alternative Christmas anthems to play, from Britney Spears to Joni Mitchell

Fed up of the run of the mill Christmas songs and looking for something a bit different – we have you covered!

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago

Songs don’t need to actually say the word Christmas to make you feel in the festive spirit. If you are looking for something a little different this year, but still something to give you all the feels, we have you covered. Here are eight of our favourite alternative Christmas songs.

Edinburgh Christmas Market is named best festive market in Europe by National Geographic

1. Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

What ever you think of the film, Love Actually has an incredible soundtrack, and any of the songs could make this list, however, we've gone with arguably the best song of the lot - Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Mad World by Gary Jules and Michael Andrews

Released in December 2003, Mad World shot to Christmas number one. melancholy and beautiful - a definite classic.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Into My Arms by Nick Cave

OK - so this song was released in January of 1997, not Christmas, but its slow beauty and theme make it perfect for this time of year. Try it, you'll thank us!

Photo: Wikicommons

Photo Sales

4. I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day by The Civil Wars

Finally - a song that's actually about Christmas. This one is just a beaut - enjoy.

Photo: Wikicommons

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2