Beyoncé in Edinburgh: Ticket prices for Murrayfield Stadium as O2 Priority presale begins
Beyoncé will visit Edinburgh on the UK leg of her 2023 Renaissance World Tour – and we have all the information you need to know about ticket sales and prices.
The pop superstar, 41, will perform at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 17, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on May 20 and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on May 23.
Beyoncé will then play two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29 and 30.
The Renaissance world tour, in support of her recent album of the same name, will start on May 10 in Stockholm before visiting stadiums in Europe and the UK in spring and summer.
Tickets are being released in staggered batches via Ticketmaster, with O2 customers getting the first chance to snap up the briefs.
O2 customers pre-sale: From 10am on Thursday 2 February to 6pm on Friday 3 February
Live Nation pre-sale: From 10am on Friday 3 February to 6pm on Friday 3 February
BeyHive pre-sale: From 10am on Monday 6 February to 6pm on Monday 6 February
General sale: All customers can try and buy tickets from 10am on Tuesday 7 February, when Beyoncé tickets go on general sale.
How much will tickets be?
According to the Ticketmaster website, these are the prices for Beyoncé in Edinburgh:
Standing ticket - £106.80 each
Gold Circle A Standing ticket - £177.50 each
Gold Circle B Standing ticket - £177.50 each
Seated ticket - between £56.25 and £199.00 each, dependant on area
Other tickets, including VIP:
Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP A) - £2,400 each
Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP B) - £2,400 each
Pure/Honey On Stage Risers (VIP A) - £1,960 each
Pure/Honey On Stage Risers (VIP B) - £1,960 each
Beyhive VIP Package (Bhive A) - £769 each
Beyhive VIP Package (Bhive B) - £769 each
Alien Superstar Riser - £1,038 each
Club RENAISSANCE Experience - £372 each
Premium GA Early Entry Package (A) - £321 each
Premium GA Early Entry Package (B) - £321 each
GA Early Entry Package (A) - £221 each
GA Early Entry Package (B) - £221 each
Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package - £341 each
Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package - £256 each