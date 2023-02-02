The pop superstar, 41, will perform at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 17, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on May 20 and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on May 23.

Beyoncé will then play two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29 and 30.

The Renaissance world tour, in support of her recent album of the same name, will start on May 10 in Stockholm before visiting stadiums in Europe and the UK in spring and summer.

Beyonce will visit the UK for a series of live dates as part of her first world tour in seven years. Photo: Mason Poole/PA

Tickets are being released in staggered batches via Ticketmaster, with O2 customers getting the first chance to snap up the briefs.

O2 customers pre-sale: From 10am on Thursday 2 February to 6pm on Friday 3 February

Live Nation pre-sale: From 10am on Friday 3 February to 6pm on Friday 3 February

BeyHive pre-sale: From 10am on Monday 6 February to 6pm on Monday 6 February

General sale: All customers can try and buy tickets from 10am on Tuesday 7 February, when Beyoncé tickets go on general sale.

How much will tickets be?

According to the Ticketmaster website, these are the prices for Beyoncé in Edinburgh:

Standing ticket - £106.80 each

Gold Circle A Standing ticket - £177.50 each

Gold Circle B Standing ticket - £177.50 each

Seated ticket - between £56.25 and £199.00 each, dependant on area

Other tickets, including VIP:

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP A) - £2,400 each

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP B) - £2,400 each

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers (VIP A) - £1,960 each

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers (VIP B) - £1,960 each

Beyhive VIP Package (Bhive A) - £769 each

Beyhive VIP Package (Bhive B) - £769 each

Alien Superstar Riser - £1,038 each

Club RENAISSANCE Experience - £372 each

Premium GA Early Entry Package (A) - £321 each

Premium GA Early Entry Package (B) - £321 each

GA Early Entry Package (A) - £221 each

GA Early Entry Package (B) - £221 each

Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package - £341 each

Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package - £256 each

