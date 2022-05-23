Joshua Grahame, seven, and his five-year-old sister Amelie, from Penicuik, are ready to hit the trails in the marathon festival on May 28.

The big-hearted pair are raising funds for the Stroke Association to help others like Janice, who, at 56, had a stroke that left her unable to walk.

Their mum Amie said it was a shock when Janice had a stroke but said the family has been inspired by her determination to recover.

Joshua and Amelia are taking part in Edinburgh Marathon

“I was pregnant with my first child Joshua at the time when my mum had her stroke. It was a massive stroke rendering her unable to walk or make herself understood.

"It was such a shock, we didn’t know if she’d make it. She spent a week in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and then three months at the Astley Ainslie hospital. She did loads of physiotherapy as she was determined to be able to walk without a stick.

"The therapists were amazing and thanks to their help and support, mum started to regain movement and was able to walk again. It was amazing seeing her progress made possible by her sheer grit and determination.

“She has now adjusted to her new normal and is doing remarkably well to live a full and independent life.”

Janice had to give up her job but Amie says it has meant she has time to spend with her six grandchildren.

Amie says: “The kids are really keen to do something that will help people like their gran. They adore her and she means so much to them. They are so close.

“They’re great kids and they understand the importance of helping others. I’m proud to see them so positive about doing this. It’ll be a great family day out and mum will be so chuffed to see them running for the charity who help people like her.”

Amelie is taking part in the Kids Kilometre and Joshua will be taking part in the Junior 1.5km. The family have been going out for walks and cycling, which Amie says is helping them train for the big day.

Amie added: “Josh did the marathon a few years ago when he was just four. Amelie is competitive so it will be fun for them to both take on the challenge and get over the finish line. We went out on bikes the other day and ended up doing a 23k cycle. They have been training and are both very excited.”

John Watson, associated director of the Stroke Association in Scotland, said the brain can adapt and with help, people can rebuild their lives. He said: "That’s why research means everything to Scotland’s 128,000 stroke survivors and their families, because of the life-changing impact it could have on their future.”