Big-hearted cabbies honoured to drive veterans to the capital's Remembrance service

Edinburgh Poppy cabs geared up for Remembrance Sunday

Edinburgh Poppy Cabs, which is run by volunteer drivers, is now asking veterans to come forward who need transport to and from the capital’s event at the City Chambers on Sunday, November 14.

Don Pujdak kick-started the initiative two years ago to honour the memory of his great granddad. He’s proud to help war heroes go to the service, which he says ‘means the world to them’.

The cabbie said: “We help veterans get to and from the Remembrance service on Sunday. I first had this idea when I read about London Poppy Cabs in a magazine and there was nothing like it here. I wanted to help to honour the memory of my great grandfather who was an RAF soldier. Credit is due to all the drivers who volunteer to help transport veterans on this important day.

"It means the world to them to go to the service. Many of our men and women proudly served their nation and many times they had to pay the highest price, so their children and grandchildren would have a chance to live in the world that we live in now. For those who survived they will have been through many traumatic experiences.”

“It’s so important to cultivate this memory and I know it can be a very emotional time for veterans. I hope that black poppy cabs will become an integral part of remembrance here in Edinburgh.”

“As a member of Black Cab trade in Edinburgh I do believe that on a day such as Remembrance Day, it is our job to make sure that our Veterans attend this special event. This day many Cabbies in Edinburgh will proudly donate their time & cabs to support our War Heroes. By standing together, we can bring some kindness into these difficult times.”

"We would love for Edinburgh Poppy Cabs to be an integral part of annual Services of Remembrance held in Edinburgh, & hopefully one day across Scotland.”

Drivers hope to attend the service with the veterans and then transport them back home. The group has secured permission to take veterans as far as St Giles Cathedral, making sure it's only a short walk for veterans to the City Chambers.

Black Cab Poppies have sold pin badges modelled on the horse drawn Hansom Cab, raising more than £1500 in cash which will be donated to Legion Scotland and the One City Trust.

Dr Claire Armstrong, Chief Executive at Legion Scotland said: “Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are even more poignant this year as we mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion Scotland and a century of the poppy as our national symbol of remembrance. Making remembrance as accessible as possible is so important and the Black Cab Poppies initiative will help to ensure veterans with mobility issues can still pay their respects to their fallen comrades. All of the taxi drivers and firms supporting our veterans through these initiatives should be commended for this wonderful gesture.”

