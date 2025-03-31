'Big puff' vape campaign taken to Holyrood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Scottish vape retailer has headed a protest to tackle the rise of ‘big puff’ vapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from VPZ, which has several branches in Midlothian, recently took the streets surrounding Holyrood in a youth vaping awareness campaign to highlight concerns around super-size disposable vapes in the upcoming Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

A specially-designed trailer sat outside the Scottish Parliament to shed light on the rise of illicit ‘Big Puff’ vapes and their impact on youth vaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was accompanied by a gathering of 20 who people who supported the campaign cause and raised awareness on the importance of the ban on illicit devices.

​​The VPZ trailer was parked near Holyrood to raise awareness.

‘Big Puff’ vapes exploit a loophole in the law that allows the sale of devices with greater liquid capacity than the legislated 2ml.

By using an external plug-in tank of 10ml, they effectively become a 12 ml product –six times more than the allowed vaping liquid in a disposable device. New devices are being approved by the MHRA weekly, some with more capacity than 12ml.

Despite being considered rechargeable, the super-size vape products are made with a low-quality battery, and an unchangeable coil which effectively makes them single use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greig Fowler, director of VPZ – The Vaping Specialist, said: "We hope that our campaign has served as a wake-up call to policymakers and the public, as it’s crucial that MPs act now to address the dangers of these super-sized disposables before the UK finds itself in the midst of another youth and environmental crisis.

"VPZ is taking a stand against the dangers posed by the unregulated vaping products that threaten to undermine the forthcoming disposable ban in June. Our mission is to highlight the urgent need for action and collaboration to tackle these arising issues to the public.

“Dr Caroline Johnson outlined amendment NC9 which would bring this area into check, however, that was discussed and rejected following a vote.

"The problem needs addressed now and not in 12-18 months’ time when the Bill is passed.

“We must work together to strike the right balance, protecting smokers and ex-smokers while preventing further damage to public health and the environment.”