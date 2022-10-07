Bin fury in Linlithgow as residents wait more than three weeks for uplifts
Residents on Station Road in Linlithgow who waited three weeks for their bins to be collected due to the Queen’s death and an unexpected road closure, are delighted the council has now finally picked them up.
Residents pleaded with the council to uplift the bins situated along St Michael's Wynd, off Station Road, who then agreed to uplift on Thursday this week. While, the road closure, which was due to be for another three weeks, suddenly ended.
Speaking before the council agreed to empty the bins, one of the residents, Paula Beaton, said: “Our bin collection was cancelled on the day of the Royal funeral, fair enough, but the rescheduled collecting for two days later never happened and the council refused to come back.
"We've now been three weeks with no collection, overflowing wheelie bins and storing rubbish in the house. Our collection was due for next Monday but our road was unexpectedly closed for works and we've been told bin men will be unable to access.
Most Popular
"The works mean the road stays closed until October 14, meaning that unless the council rearranges a collection for shortly after the reopening, we could face six weeks with no rubbish collection!”
A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We apologise to all householders who have experienced issues caused by missed bin collections. These particular bins were missed due to collection rescheduling issues following The Queen’s State Funeral.
“All normal collections resumed from Thursday and uncollected bins were collected then. The road works were removed on Wednesday.
"We have spoken to some of the residents who have raised complaints with us to provide them with a full explanation as to why there were issues with their collections.”
Responding to this, Paula said: “A member of the waste management team came round to see us on Wednesday and after a long discussion about ongoing bin issues in the street I was reassured that we'd get an extra collection for both our grey and blue bins on Thursday.
“The bins have now been, finally, emptied! So we've hopefully seen the last of the problems and things will go back to normal!”