Blood Bikers visit Parliament

Blood Bikes Scotland held an event in Holyrood last week, sponsored by Christine Grahame MSP, to raise awareness of the valuable service they provide to NHS Scotland.

Christine Graham MSP enjoys a seat on the blood bike.

BBS is a voluntary organisation that supports the Scottish NHS by transporting blood and other test samples from wards to labs, as well as delivering medication to patients’ homes.

The service is completely free of charge to the NHS and is run entirely by volunteers.

After bumping into BBS founder Brian Fraser and Phil Dodsworth at ‘Penicuik in the Park,’ Christine offered to host an event in the Scottish Parliament to enable them to increase awareness of their service, which saves the NHS significant sums each year.

Commenting, the Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP said: “The bikers perform a vital service for NHS Scotland, yet even some people working in the health service are unaware of what they do.

"Given that BBS is run entirely by volunteers sacrificing their spare time to help transport lifesaving cargo, I felt it was important to do what I could to shine a light on the service.

“BBS started operating in Scotland in the Borders in 2014 and, led by founders Brian Fraser and Ron Spalding, spread across the country from there.

"They now possess an impressive fleet of 15 motorcycles and five cars.

“The bikers brought along a shiny electric bike in to Parliament and MSPs had the opportunity to have a photo astride it.

"You will have guessed that there was a lengthy queue of MSPs for a pic, but it also gave the bikers the opportunity to inform politicians of their work.”

Commenting on the visit, Phil Dodsworth, trustee of BBS said: "It's fantastic to experience such recognition and support from the Scottish Parliament, and share information and anecdotes with MSPs about the work that we do.

"Behind every job there is a patient and sometimes multiple patients, so it was particularly gratifying to see so much interest and encouragement".

More information about the group can be found on the BBS website at bloodbikesscotland.co.uk/

