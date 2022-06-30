Bo'ness Children's Fair Festival art competition winner

The winning picture was a drawing of Kinniel House by Julia Krupowicz of St Mary’s RC Primary School.

Children were invited to submit a picture that celebrated the 'Best of Bo'ness'. Entries were submitted in the Bakkavor marquee during the Fair and all the junior art pieces were exhibited throughout the day.

Kirk Connor of Bakkavor Salads in Bo'ness said: "The art competition was a great opportunity for young people to get involved and express themselves creatively. There were so many excellent entries, capturing iconic landmarks in the town. Judges selected the excellent drawing of Kinniel House as the winning entry because of its confidence and vibrancy - qualities that reflect our community today."

The winning picture of Kinniel House, by Julia Krupowicz.