Bo'ness man who raised thousands for cancer charity in memory of his wife picks up hero award

Stuart Jamieson recently raised just over £12,000 for the charity, breaking a world record by travelling nearly 1000 miles on a kick-scooter from Lands End to John O’Groats in 11 days, and over the past three years has raised a phenomenal £20,000.

Stuart has set himself many challenges over the past few years to raise funds for the charity, in memory of his late wife Eva, who sadly lost her life to cancer at the age of only 37.

Speaking about his latest charity challenge, Stuart said: “Eva was always smiling, even during all her treatment there was always a smile not too far away. Eva kept cycling all through her chemo treatment often cycling for 30 miles, which makes my challenges seem insignificant.

Stuart Jamieson on his recent challenge travelling nearly 1000 miles on a kick-scooter from Lands End to John O’Groats.

"I was thinking of a new challenge and remembered an article I read about a guy who scooted Lands End to John O’Groats and decided that would be my next challenge.

“It was probably six to seven months of organising. Booking hotels, planning the route and sorting equipment. The record time was 21 days, so I attempted it in 10 days and managed it in 11.

“It was much harder than I thought it would be. I had visions of breezing up the country, seeing the sights and having nice meals in the evening. Reality was it was head down and push for 13 hours a day. There were some great sights and some really awesome moments that I will never forget.

“Both my kids, Beth and Oscar are proud of me but also kind of used to me doing crazy challenges all the time.”

Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, Jim Stewart, said: “I never had any doubt Stuart would be able to do this as I knew he was so committed to setting a new Guinness World Record in memory of Eva. The fact he has also raised money for Marie Curie is absolutely fantastic.”

Westport Veterinary Clinic said: “Stuart is an exceedingly brave individual and an inspirational role model.

"To have so much dedication, motivation and heart for such an important cause to help others is immensely honorable. He is the true definition of a hero.”

Stuart’s fundraising link is still open for donations: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Scoot-lejog.