Bo'ness man's community nurse replaces Royal Marines' Green Beret
A Bo'ness man was able to relive his time in the Royal Marines when his community nurse brought him a Green Beret to replace the one he lost.
Richard Donaldson (89) was given a new Green Beret by Lynn Hamilton, one of Strathcarron’s Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNS) working across our communities, providing emotional and practical support for patients and their families in the comfort of their home.
Richard said: “I was a proud man the day I got my Green Beret and title of First Class Royal Marine Commando. I just so happened to mention this to Lynn, my CNS.
"The next thing I know, she had a new Green Beret for me, along with a Royal Marine flag and a dress scarf. I was so chuffed - it was the right size and everything!”
Lynn said: “Richard’s reaction when I presented him with the Green Beret was just the best.”
She added: "He then put it on his head and saluted me! He then kept taking it on and off and staring at it.
"I did have a wee tear in my eye, he was so happy.
"Being a Strathcarron CNS is such a privilege. The work we do makes a real difference to people’s lives. You can’t put a price on how that makes you feel.”