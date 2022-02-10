Bo'ness park group needs your help to secure community hub funds
Newtown Park Association is looking for local support to get the funds needed to meet the costs of taking their community hub project forward.
The group has applied to Falkirk Council's Community Choices fund to meet the costs of the surveys, site investigations and the fees involved in getting detailed planning permission for a community hub at the town’s football ground. The public vote to decide who gets funds closes at 5pm on Monday, go to www.falkirk.gov.uk/ccvote.
The planned hub includes a cafe, soft play area, a large hall and two meeting rooms, as well as a terrace that overlooks the pitch. This latest proposal follows the association’s success since it was founded in 2012, delivering a new 3G astro pitch with floodlights and bringing Newtown Park into the hands of the community.
The group now wants to build a community hub that will provide opportunities for recreation, socialising, education and space for local groups.