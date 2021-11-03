The operation will run from November 4 to November 6 and see officers deployed across the city to tackle the range of criminal activity that typically arises at this time of year.

As part of the campaign, dispersal zones will be used across the city in an attempt to reduce antisocial behaviour.

The zones have been used for the last four years and will run between 2pm and midnight in Muirhouse, West Pilton, Portobello, Loganlea, Saughton, Gorgie, Gilmerton, Moredun and Southhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police will instruct groups of two or more people in these areas to disperse if they are acting in an antisocial way and congregating.

Anyone who doesn’t comply with what officers instruct, or who fails to stay away for up to 24 hours, may face arrest.

Chief Inspector Murray Tait from Edinburgh Division said: “Last year saw unprecedented restrictions placed on the public, in terms of gatherings within their homes and gardens, as well as all public bonfire and fireworks displays being cancelled and we are yet to see the return of such events.

Bonfire night: Police reinforce firework rules in Edinburgh ahead of bonfire night to prevent antisocial behaviour

“If you are planning to purchase and use fireworks over the coming days and weeks then please do so responsibly and within reasonable times of the day, so as not to disturb and distress vulnerable members of our community.

“We have been working alongside our various partners in advance to mitigate against fireworks-related disorder but nevertheless, we still anticipate a very busy period for ourselves and the other emergency services.

“We are committed to keeping not only the public, but our officers and emergency service colleagues safe, and we are grateful that Operation Crackle officers will once again be supported by the specialist resources as part of Operation Moonbeam.

“I would ask that parents and guardians have frank conversations with the young people in their care and remind them that behaving recklessly with fireworks can not only put lives at risk, but will result in arrest and a criminal record.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.