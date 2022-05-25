Bonnyrigg football club’s achievements recognised by Midlothian Council

The first meeting of the newly-elected councillors saw the club’s success made subject of its first motion, as all three Bonnyrigg councillors congratulated the club.

Councillors Derek Milligan, Diane Alexander and David Virgo called on the council to arrange a formal celebration for the club to mark its arrival in the Scottish Professional Football League. And they urged officials to meet with the club and local business and organisations to find ways to support it as it moves onto the bigger platform.

The club won promotion to SPFL League 2 after beating Cowdenbeath in a play-off earlier this month.

Councillor Milligan, who has volunteered at the club in the past, proposed the motion saying the work of the committee, volunteers, and the players had been tremendous. He said: “One of the greatest achievements this club has ever had is moving now into the Scottish Football League. The benefits it will have will be not just for the club but for the wider community.

“The economic benefits are fantastic and I think it is great to explore how we can better benefit the wider community. However, with great benefits can also come challenges and we are asking officers to meet with Bonnyrigg Rose to see how we can best assist them on that journey.”

Newly elected Midlothian Provost Debbi McCall said she was “absolutely delighted” the Bonnyrigg Rose motion was the first to be brought to the new council.

And she jokingly questioned whether she should declare an interest saying of manager Robbie Horn “I was at school with him”.

Councillor Alexander seconded the motion saying: “It is a great honour for Bonnyrigg to have a team in the football divisions. It is going to be amazing for Bonnyrigg, I know there will be challenges, but for all the businesses, especially the small businesses, I hope this brings great prosperity to them.”

Councillor Virgo, who said he volunteers as a coach in the football academy, said: “Bonnyrigg Rose plays a huge role in the community. We look forward to working with them to make this work for everyone in Midlothian.”

The motion, which was passed unanimously said: “Council is asked to recognise the fantastic achievement by Bonnyrigg Rose AthleticFC in winning the league play-off final thereby gaining a place in the ScottishFootball League and in so doing becoming the first Midlothian team ever to play in the National Leagues.

“We ask that the council make suitable arrangements to formally congratulate the club in this well-deserved achievement.