Bonnyrigg novelist tells her story at Edinburgh Book Festival

Bonnyrigg author Catriona Child. Photo: Callum Moffat

Dundee-born author Catriona will talk about her critically acclaimed new novel ‘Fade Into You’ which has been liken to BBC3 hit Normal People at Edinburgh International Book Festival on Tuesday, August 15.

Catriona's BBC Radio Scotland featured coming-of-age novel, has received a four-star review from Scottish Field and Snack magazine included the contemporary title in its 10 of the best Scottish books for this year.

"Named after the absolutely gorgeous Mazzy Star song, ‘Fade Into You’ is a love letter to growing up in Scotland in the 1990s and 2000s," says Catriona.

"At its heart are the characters of Alex, Gavin and Banny, and through them we explore childhood friendships and first loves, the intensity of being a teenager, and the things we learn or leave behind as we move from childhood into adulthood.

"It will take you from Edinburgh to rural Argyll to Seattle to Aberdeen and is set against a backdrop of T in the Park, homemade tablet and the 2023 invasion of Iraq.”

She added: “It's full of pop culture references and mix tapes and has a kick-ass soundtrack to go with it."

Scottish Book Trust reading communities manager Nyla Ahmad interviews Catriona and ‘The Tongue She Speaks’ author Emma Grae at Baillie Gifford Creation Station at 5.30pm on August 15.