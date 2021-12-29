Bonnyrigg roads resurfacing work finished ahead of schedule

Pictured from left to right: Aaron Smith, Danny Murray, Josh Miller, Marc Reid, Stuart McInnes and Brian Leslie.

Roads teams have improved 8224 square metres of road and 3081 square metres of pavement on Hazel Drive, Willow Avenue, Rowan Gardens, Chestnut Grove, Beech Loan, Lime Place, Poplar Terrace, Cherry Road, Holly Terrace and Almond Crescent.

The two year capital investment will upgrade some of what’s known as ‘unclassified roads’, which includes residential streets, and cover more than half the network looked after by the council.

With only white lines to repaint in Bonnyrigg, the teams will move on to resurface roads and pavements in Mayfield, Dalkeith, Penicuik, Roslin and Gorebridge between January and the end of July 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almond Crescent in Bonnyrigg is one of the streets which has recently been resurfaced.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for roads, Councillor John Hackett said staff had done “an amazing job”.

He said: “Despite losing a few weeks because of winter weather earlier in the month, the roads crews managed to make up for lost time and finished early and on budget.

“I understand feedback from local residents has been positive with many coming out to personally thank the team on site.

“I’d like to add my thanks too for doing an amazing job and really improving the roads for our residents.

“I’m sure local residents will be pleased to hear of this investment, which will go some way to address the condition of streets in some local housing areas.”

Work scheduled for January to March includes streets in Mayfield such as David Scott Avenue and Myrtle Grove. And by spring, the crews will be resurfacing areas of Gibraltar Road and Gibraltar Gardens, among other streets, in Dalkeith.

March to May will also find teams in Roslin, including Station Road and Lockhart Terrace while the first phase of the work finishes in the summer with improvements in Penicuik along streets including Broomhill Road and Broomhill Avenue. And watch out for the crews too in the summer in Gorebridge working hard on streets including Barleyknowe Lane and Barleyknowe Gardens.