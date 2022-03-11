Bonnyrigg schoolgirl's fundraising efforts are a piece of cake!
A Bonnyrigg schoolgirl has raised an incredible £4,180 to help those in Ukraine affected by the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Ivy Lennie (7) held a bake sale to raise money for the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal. She was inspired to raise funds after watching Newsround at her school in Bonnyrigg and seeing footage of Ukrainian children sleeping in train stations.
Ivy’s stepmum Hollie said: “I just want to say a huge thanks to everyone for attending and donating.”
And Ivy’s fundraising bug has spread to the rest of her family, with dad Gary and Uncle Lewis shaving their hair to raise more money for the Ukraine appeal. While, Hollie and her friend Donna ran 5km to fundraise.