Book now for Equal Midlothian Week in March

The week culminates with the online Midlothian Mela event on Saturday, March 12 at the Dalkeith Arts Centre

The purpose of Equal Midlothian Week is to raise awareness of equality issues and to promote a more equal Midlothian.

A range of organisations working on these issues will be holding events during the week to highlight the work they do to create a fairer, more inclusive Midlothian. This includes sessions about mental health, disability, the environment, Islamophobia, and LGBT issues.

The week culminates with the online Midlothian Mela event on Saturday, March 12 at the Dalkeith Arts Centre. This event will include activities for adults, young people and children. Come along to this family friendly event, be entertained and celebrate the work people do on equalities in Midlothian. Some of the activities during the Mela will be streamed online, so those who wish to take part from the comfort of their own home can join in the fun too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jen Hodson who is organising the Equal Midlothian programme said: "I would encourage Midlothian residents to join in with the events we are organising to find out more about equalities work in Midlothian. The events also offer an opportunity to meet new people and learn new things."

You can see the full programme and make bookings online, at www.midlothian.gov.uk/equal-midlothian.

For more information on this years Equal Midlothian Week programme of events, email: [email protected]