Book now for the Midlothian Outdoor Festival

The popular Outdoor Festival returns with the first full programme since the pandemic.

Explore our green spaces on guided walks, cycle rides, on horseback and on runs, from October 13-17.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for green spaces, Councillor Dianne Alexander said: “Once again the Midlothian Ranger Service has pulled together a fantastic programme for all the family.

“Last year, because of Covid restrictions, they were able to offer a limited number of events but this year the festival is bigger and better with everything from hikes to short rambles, cinema shows, orienteering, the chance to climb aboard the miniature railway at Vogrie and lots more.

“A huge thank you should go to our Rangers but also to our event leaders, partners and volunteers. They spend hours devising great routes and entertainment to bring Midlothian’s beautiful countryside to you. Book now and enjoy!”

The majority of events are free and most can be booked online.

You can find the full programme and how to book at www.midlothian.gov.uk/outdoor-festival.

If you are not able to book online, call 01875 821716 Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday. All walks should be booked by October 7.

Among the highlights this year are the four mile Esk Valley wander on Friday, October 14. From Lasswade, walkers will be heading to Mavisbank House. From there it’s onwards to Springfield Mill for a picnic lunch before returning along the Esk river path via Kevock to The Laird and Dog. Along the way, guides will read some poems and texts to add to participants’ appreciation of the landscape, nature and history of the area.

Or what about a spot of orienteering on Sunday, October 16? Organised by East Lothian Orienteering Club, the day kicks off at Vogrie House at 11am. Use a specially drawn map to find the controls, which will be set out around the grounds. Some will be on the paths and easy to find, others will be on smaller features in the woods. The event is suitable for all ages.