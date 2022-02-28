Book now to tell Midlothian Council about wheelchair access in homes

The wheelchair accessible targets will set a number or percentage of homes for wheelchair users in both social housing and privately built developments. You can take the online survey at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DBDJV29 .

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

You can also attend an online session if you would like to discuss your ideas on a one to one basis or as part of a group. Microsoft Teams or Zoom sessions are being held on: Wednesday, March 2, 12:30-13:30; Thursday, March 3, 11am-12noon; Tuesday, March 8, 10am-11am; Wednesday, March 9, 12:30-13:30; Thursday, March 10, 11am-12noon. Email [email protected] or phone 07808 903454 to book your preferred date and time.