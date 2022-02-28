Book now to tell Midlothian Council about wheelchair access in homes
Midlothian Council is currently working to set wheelchair accessible housing targets and wants to hear ideas and suggestions from local residents.
The wheelchair accessible targets will set a number or percentage of homes for wheelchair users in both social housing and privately built developments. You can take the online survey at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DBDJV29.
You can also attend an online session if you would like to discuss your ideas on a one to one basis or as part of a group. Microsoft Teams or Zoom sessions are being held on: Wednesday, March 2, 12:30-13:30; Thursday, March 3, 11am-12noon; Tuesday, March 8, 10am-11am; Wednesday, March 9, 12:30-13:30; Thursday, March 10, 11am-12noon. Email [email protected] or phone 07808 903454 to book your preferred date and time.