Book returned to Fife library 14 years overdue

A library book has been returned in Fife - 14 years overdue!

By Allan Crow
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:04 pm
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 6:42 pm

The children’s novel The Amazing Maurice by Terry Pratchett was given out in 2007.

And it only came to light when the customer popped in after many years to request some books … only to see a search of their file reveal they hadn’t returned it!

The find has prompted OnFife - which runs the region’s libraries - to urge people to check their bookshelves to see if they have any library books that are overdue.

The library book returned after 14 years

The Pratchett novel was returned the following day in such good condition it can now be loaned out to other readers.

The region’s library service has suspended any overdue fees on books which were taken out during, or before the pandemic.

Yvonne Melville, service development team leader, said: "We encourage everyone to check their bookcases for any items they might have borrowed before lockdown, or even longer before that!

“We will give each one a warm welcome, and we’re sure the next person to read it will appreciate it having been returned.”

