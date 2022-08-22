Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Network Rail has submitted a screening request to Scottish Borders Council over plans for the rail electrification, with associated overhead line equipment and gantry, between Newcraighall Junction and to the southwest of Sherriffhall Mains and at land between the south of Bowshank Tunnel and Tweedbank Station.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “The project will involve a number of physical interventions to the existing railway infrastructure to deliver the electrification of the line. During the construction phase there may be a temporary increase in emissions, but mitigation measures will be put in place. Longer term, the development will allow a move to greener electric trains and have a positive impact on air quality standards and reduce reliance on the car.”