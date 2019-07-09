Boutique Edinburgh hotel offers 'Home Alone' experience

It may feel like summer hasn’t even begun yet, but one Edinburgh hotel is already thinking ahead to the festive period for those who want to splash out.

Boutique hotel, Nira Caledonia in Stockbridge is offering guests the ‘Home Alone’ style experience by opening up its rooms and restaurant for exclusive use over Christmas this year.

For the price of £40,000, guests can hire all bedrooms with boozy breakfasts, canapes and Christmas dinner included for up to 40 people from the 23rd to the 27th December.

Included in the package are 28 stylish rooms, suites and jacuzzi suites over two New Town townhouses, as well as an onsite bar and restaurant.

READ MORE: First look at Edinburgh’s new luxury city centre hotel

Chris Lynch, General Manager at Nira Caledonia, said: “It’s always been the aim of Nira Caledonia to take guest comfort to new levels and what better way to do that than by completely taking away the stress of hosting at Christmas?

“Here, stiff formality goes out the door – you can relax in the knowledge that the whole hotel is yours for the Christmas festivities.

“The normal worries about Christmas can be handled by someone else.

“By being independent and boutique, we can offer this experience to guests looking for something a bit different this Christmas.

READ MORE: Edinburgh has highest hotel occupancy as visitor numbers rise and prices soar

“In fact, I think this is the perfect Christmas present for a family to give to itself.”

While it may be early to begin thinking about Christmas, Nira Caledonia are offering the package now so those wishing to take up the offer can confirm plans.

Chris added:“As the hotel is spread across two large townhouses, there is the option as well to hire just half of Nira Caledonia, with private access to 14 rooms.”

Nira Caledonia reopened in 2018 following a devastating fire, which took out half of the bedrooms and onsite restaurant, Blackwood’s Bar and Grill.

A multi-million-pound refurbishment ensured that painstaking and expert work was carried out to carefully restore the period cornicing and plasterwork, and effectively create 14 brand new bedrooms with the help of local interior designer, Jeffreys Interiors.