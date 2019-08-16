Boxing legend Marvin Hagler to host Edinburgh event

FIGHT legend Marvin Hagler is set to host a “gloves off” career retrospective in Edinburgh to help raise funds for a statue commemorating the city’s own boxing hero.

The former undisputed middleweight champion will headline An Evening with Marvin Hagler at the Hilton Grosvenor hotel as part of the efforts to build a monument to Ken Buchanan.

Hagler – whose renowned clashes with Roberto Durán, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard are regarded amongst the greatest matches in the history of the sport – will join Buchanan on stage at the event to share stories and answer fan questions on his legendary career.

He retired in 1987 following a controversial defeat to Leonard and rumours of a rematch never came to fruition.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Ken Buchanan Foundation, which launched a campaign to build a statue to the former undisputed world lightweight champion in 2016.

Buchanan is the only living British fighter in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The event takes place on Friday, September 27 with a second evening hosted in Glasgow two days later.

Promoter Scott Murray said: “Our exclusive dinner shows give Scottish boxing fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the legendary Marvelous Marvin Hagler in Edinburgh or Glasgow as well as helping to raise money to build the statue of Ken Buchanan next year”.