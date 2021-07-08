Braehead Avenue fire: 97-year-old in hospital with life threatening injuries after Edinburgh fire
A 97-year-old has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after a fire in the Barnton area of Edinburgh on Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to a report of a fire in a two-storey building in Braehead Avenue at 5.19am on Thursday.
Four fire engines and the ambulance service went to the scene who took the elderly woman to the Royal Infirmary with life threatening injuries.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person was taken to hospital and the police have added that enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a fire at a property on Braehead Avenue in Edinburgh around 5.40am on Thursday, 8 July, 2021.
“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a 97-year-old woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries.
“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”