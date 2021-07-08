Braehead Avenue fire: One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursday morning
A person has been taken to hospital after a fire in the Capital.
Firefighters were called to a report of a fire in a two-storey building in Braehead Avenue at 5.19am on Thursday.
Four fire engines and the ambulance service went to the scene.
Read More
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person was taken to hospital.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.