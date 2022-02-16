Now a relative of Dracula author Bram Stoker is set to visit Edinburgh as part of an expedition following the Dracula trail.

Celebrating 125 years since the much-loved novel's publication, Dacre Stoker, the great-grandnephew of Bram Stoker and the international bestselling co-author of Dracula: The Undead, will lead an expedition following the Dracula trail in Scotland.

The expedition will begin in Whitby, before moving on to explore all Scottish connections to Dracula – including Edinburgh, Jedburgh and finally Cruden Bay, where Bram Stoker wrote several chapters of the novel.

The Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in Cruden Bay host the 125th anniversary dinner, featuring local author Mike Shepherd as a guest speaker.

A commemorative plaque donated by the Stoker family detailing locations in the immediate area will be unveiled on the exterior wall of the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel during the special event.

“Scotland is where many chapters of the novel Dracula were actually written,” says Dacre Stoker. “It was during his long walks along the beach of Cruden Bay and on to Whinnyfold where all of Bram’s earlier inspiration, notes and research came together.

This area offered him peace and quiet, a far cry from the interruptions and the stresses of his office in the Lyceum Theatre in London.”

Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager for VisitScotland, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to learn about the Scottish connections to this well-loved novel.

“Dracula holds such a sense of intrigue and mystery - and it’s easy to see why Bram Stoker was inspired by some of Scotland’s magical landscapes and locations on his travels – not to mention the fascinating connections he had with many other Scottish writers and personalities.”

Another Scottish link to the novel Dracula is the influence of Scottish writer Emily Gerard on Bram Stoker’s placing the plot in Transylvania.

The Jedburgh-born author wrote a book about Transylvanian superstitions, which played an important role in Bram’s research when writing his classic novel all those years ago.

