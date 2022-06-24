Breastfeeding Week marked in Midlothian

Midlothian Breastfeeding Alliance recently hosted two celebrations to mark National Breastfeeding Week.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 24th June 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 12:29 pm

Breastfeeding Cafe at the Glencorse Centre in Auchendinny held their annual summer celebration on June 16. And the Breastfeeding Support Group at the Gorebridge Beacon held a party to celebrate their project.

Ellie Green from the alliance said: “We recognise that breastfeeding when out and about can be intimidating for some mothers. Those who have gained 'Breastfeeding Friendly' status are venues are which welcome all mums who breastfeed their babies by providing a comfortable and relaxing space to do so.”

Breastfeeding Cafe at the Glencorse Centre in Auchendinny's summer celebration on June 16.
Auchendinny