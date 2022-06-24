Breastfeeding Week marked in Midlothian

Breastfeeding Cafe at the Glencorse Centre in Auchendinny held their annual summer celebration on June 16. And the Breastfeeding Support Group at the Gorebridge Beacon held a party to celebrate their project.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Ellie Green from the alliance said: “We recognise that breastfeeding when out and about can be intimidating for some mothers. Those who have gained 'Breastfeeding Friendly' status are venues are which welcome all mums who breastfeed their babies by providing a comfortable and relaxing space to do so.”