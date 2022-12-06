Brewdog has been reprimanded by the advertising watchdog for breaking strict alcohol rules, after an ad implied that a fruit beer was ‘one of your five a day’.

A marketing email for the Craft Beer company sent to customers featured the subject heading “One of your five a day”. The email read “feeling fruity” in large font above an image of a can of Brewdog’s Hazy Jane Guava beer. It stated: “Summer is well and truly here. Quench your thirst while soaking up the sun (or rain) with our fruit laden favourites. From Pineapple Punch to our limited edition Hazy Jane Passionfruit, we’ve got all your fruit needs covered!”

Brewdog defended the move and said the ad was tongue-in-cheek and that they believed customers would understand that alcoholic beverages were not equivalent to portions of fruit or vegetables.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) have ruled that Brewdog shouldn't use the ad

A listing of beers with names that included “Lost in Guava”, “Pineapple Punch” and “Lost in Lychee and Lime” was featured along with text that stated: “Hazy Jane Guava on special offer for a limited time only, turn exotic fruits up to 11 for this hazy IPA with a tropical twist”.

Following an investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority, Brewdog acknowledged that the advertised beers did not count towards a consumer’s ‘five a day’. But the company claimed it was unlikely to be interpreted as a factual statement about the beers and said it reflected their ‘playful’ marketing style.

However, the watchdog ruled that the ad was misleading and the firm were told not to run it again. They concluded that consumers would be uncertain about whether an alcoholic beverage with fruit content counted as a portion of fruit under the government’s ‘five a day’ advice.