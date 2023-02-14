A vigil has been planned in Edinburgh to honour the life of Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in Warrington. It will take place at Bristo Square at 12 pm this Friday, and is one of many planned across the country.

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday, February 11. A teenage boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remain in custody, Cheshire Police said.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna's family has passed £67,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed in a park in Cheshire

In a tribute issued after Brianna's death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a "much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister". The statement said: "She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind. The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

A list of organisations who can provide support for those who need it can be found on the Scottish Trans website.

