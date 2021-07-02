Bosses at Bright Bus Tours, which turned two on Thursday, July 1, thought there was no better way to mark the occasion than to share the birthday cheer after the candles on its first birthday celebrations were blown out by lockdown.

The company, which launched a second sightseeing route around the Capital in May this year, organised a Willy Wonka-inspired Orange-Ticket-Giveaway throughout city centre - handing out prizes to lucky passers-by.

Winners were treated to tickets to TRNSMT courtesy of SHOUT Edinburgh Holyrood Distillery Tours, Free Edinburgh City Pass Tickets and Free Bright Bus Tickets.

And in true bake-off style, Edinburgh-based Licks Cake Design was happy to step up to the challenge of creating a replica of the iconic orange open topper to deliver an eye-catching centrepiece for sight-seers to enjoy.

Tony Stewart, Manager at Bright Bus Tours said: “It’s great to be able to mark our birthday with a proper celebration this year.

“We’re thrilled to be able to be out and about in Edinburgh, engaging with locals and tourists and getting them involved in the action.

“It’s a great way of bringing people together in a safe way, after a tough year, and I’m so glad to see so many people out enjoying our beautiful city’s landmarks through our tours.”

He continued: “This has been a great opportunity to support a local business.

“Licks has done a fantastic job in providing our very own edible Bright Bus to celebrate today!”

Chief Baker at Licks, Alicks Fraser said: “It’s been so exciting making the Bright Bus Tours birthday cake!

“We’re a small, family run business, who have missed out on a lot of our usual activity through weddings and parties being cancelled during lockdown.

“When this brief came in I hopped aboard the chance of getting in the kitchen and to work on a creative design!”

She added: “This has been a great, fun opportunity to let me do what I love most – create a big, bright treat to celebrate a truly sweet occasion.”

For more information, visit the Bright Bus Tours website here.

