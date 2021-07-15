The Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at the Capital's Usher Hall on April 8.

The tour will see Morrison playing live in the UK for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

Billed as a Greatest Hits tour, it will feature his five Top 10 singles – You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go – along with a selection of fan favourites.

James Morrison will visit Edinburgh next year as part of a wider UK tour. Photo Credit: Oliver Halfin

Morrison said: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.

“Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them.

“I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour.

“I am buzzing to be back in a room with all my fans sharing my best songs. I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”

Throughout the course of his near 15-year career, Morrison has collaborated with high profile talents such as Gary Barlow, Nelly Furtado, Joss Stone and OneRepublic.

He recently joined his musical hero Paul Weller for a Live From The Barbican show, which was broadcast on Radio 2, 6 Music and BBC Two.

Accompanied by Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the pair’s soulful performance of the Stanley Road classic Broken Stones proved to be a highlight of the set.

Weller chose their collaboration to be the lead single from his upcoming album, An Orchestrated Songbook, which documents the performance and will be released on December 3.

Tickets for Morisson’s vist to the Usher Hall go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, July 22 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

