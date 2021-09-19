Britain's Got Talent dancer who touched 'the lives of many' dies aged 25

Lewis Chalmers, while part of Edinburgh dance duo Mix it Up, made £500 in donations after break dancing alongside pal Dylan Williamson for shoppers on a rain-soaked Buchanan Street in Glasgow at the age of 19.

The pair handed over the money raised to the family of 15-year-old Doherty, whose body was found in bushes in Clydebank two days after she was reported missing on March 19, 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Chalmers starred with his performances on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Facebook

In October 2016, John Leathem was jailed for a minimum of 27 years for Doherty’s murder.

The 32-year-old was given a mandatory life term after he admitted killing the teenager at his deli in Clydebank.

Chalmers was also known for his dance performances on Britain’s Got Talent.

Following his own sudden death earlier this week, tributes have been paid to Chalmers, who was said to have “touched the lives of many”.

The Paige's Promise page on Facebook announced news of Chalmers’s death and thanked him for all his charity work.

A post read: "Rest in peace to an amazing young man who touched the lives of many in this cruel world we live in.

"Dance in the sky with the angels Lewis Chalmers. Another life gone too soon.

"Why do we keep losing all of our young ones of today. Thank you for all you done for our family, for Paige's memory and for every other family you reached out to."

Posting on social media, Chalmers’ sister Kelly Bain wrote: “I’ll never have the words, so this is the best I can do.

"My brother, my childhood best friend ... I miss you so much already!!

“The pain is like nothing I can explain! Look after him granny M, I hope your out of pain & finally at peace.

“It breaks my heart we’ll never do the things we said we would, but I’ll do them with your wee best pal, with you in my heart.

“Rest in paradise bro, I love you always”.