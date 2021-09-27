'Broken' dog Red rehomed after tireless care by Scottish SPCA

Red the saluki cross was found abandoned on a single track road in Dunfermline.

He was very skinny and lethargic when he was found, and an exam by a vet revealed that Red was suffering from painful, swollen joints, dental disease and a fever which was initially believed to be caused by an infection.

Red needed months of veterinary care over the time he was with Scotland’s animal welfare charity, with a potential cost in excess of £5,000 if he had been treated at a private vet practice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red came to the sanctuary in poor condition.

However, he initially didn’t respond well to treatment and he failed to gain weight.

Senior vet, Jo Neilson, said: “Red was in our care for nine months while we investigated and then treated his various medical problems.

"This included him having a relapse when we thought we might lose him.

"Our teams get very emotionally invested in the animals we care for and it’s times like these that are the hardest.

Red is now doing much better.

"He was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition and needed a long course of treatment and regular blood tests but thankfully he pulled through.

“Such is the bond we build up with the animals we care for, one of our veterinary care assistants, Lynsey, fell in love with him and couldn’t bear to be parted with him. Red went home with Lynsey and now has all the love he could ask for.

“Sadly, Red’s story is not an isolated case. Many animals arrive with us when they are literally broken.

“Some have suffered for a long time, carrying physical and emotional scars. Animals can’t tell us where it hurts, why they’re sick or why they’re scared.

“To see the broken animals who arrive with us go on to loving forever homes. It’s the reason we do what we do.

“We don’t just fix broken bones. We fix broken hearts too.”

The charity says it is here to help put broken animals back together again by providing treatment and sometimes months of rehabilitation.

The Scottish SPCA receives no government funding and is entirely reliant on donations from the public.

To find out more about the Broken campaign visit https://bit.ly/3CHQB6P.