As the country celebrates Burns night - we take a look at our favourite poems and songs by the great bard.
There is something about the poems and songs of Robert Burns that brings people together. The team at the Edinburgh Evening News have pitched in to share their favourite piece by Scotland’s Bard, and why it holds a special place in their hearts.
1. The Selkirk Grace
"Some hae meat and canna eat, And some wad eat that want it, But we hae meat and we can eat, Sae let the Lord be Thankit!" What a way to start - and yes, we know that although this is attributed to Burns, there is a suggestion that it was already in use, but as one of our reporters said, you can't have a Burns Night without it. So we're including it.
Photo: Submitted
2. To A Mouse
"That wee bit heap o’ leaves and stibble, Has cost thee monie a weary nibble!" One of our team remembers this poem as "it was first Burns poem I learned by heart and recited to class. Still remember the nerves!"
Photo: S.A
3. The Rights Of Woman
"In that blest sphere alone we live and move; There taste that life of life-immortal love." One Edinburgh reporter explained why this one held a special place in their heart. "I had to say Rights of Woman at my mum's auntie's funeral in Edinburgh years ago (my worst nightmare but anyway) - went for lunch after at The Persevere and all the older people just sat around saying Burns poems and songs. It was so fun" (Picture: From Burns at Edinburgh Playhouse PIC: Peter Dibdin).
Photo: PETER DIBDIN
4. Holy Willie’s Prayer
"I bless and praise Thy matchless might, When thousands Thou has left in night, That I here before Thy sight, For gifts and grace, A burning and a shining light, To a’ this place." Another one that rang bells with the team, a classic that many memorised at school, this satirical piece is a real gem.
Photo: University of Edinburgh