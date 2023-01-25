1 . The Selkirk Grace

"Some hae meat and canna eat, And some wad eat that want it, But we hae meat and we can eat, Sae let the Lord be Thankit!" What a way to start - and yes, we know that although this is attributed to Burns, there is a suggestion that it was already in use, but as one of our reporters said, you can't have a Burns Night without it. So we're including it.

