Bus pass rollout still dogged with delays in West Lothian

The scheme was introduced at the end of January, and allows Scots under the age of 22 to claim a free bus pass through the Young Scot card.
Applying for the Young Scot travel card has been far from straightforward however, with teenagers and parents often describing a frustrating foray into frozen pages and dropped links on the government website.
This has caused an additional problem in West Lothian, where teens need a Young Scot card for ID to use school transport. Parents can usually get help through schools. Through the holidays they can contact the council CIS offices for assistance.
Most Popular
-
1
Violent and controlling West Lothian rapist carved obscenities into his victim's body
-
2
Edinburgh tram extension 'at risk of becoming another fiasco' says council source
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: Detectives appealing for witnesses after man spotted carrying out a solo sex act on train from Waverley
-
4
West Lothian crime: Football coach 'upskirted' colleague with his mobile phone
-
5
Community service for 'Smurf' who targeted Nicola Sturgeon with homophobic letter
Councillor Kirsteen Sullivan is one parent who experienced problems trying to secure a Young Scot card.
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I completely understand the frustrations of many parents in trying to apply online for their child’s free bus travel. After more than a dozen failed attempts I was finally successful so here’s hoping that the glitches have now been ironed out.
“It appears that the implementation of the system wasn’t as thought through as it could have been, whether in anticipating the volume of applications or indeed the roll out process itself.
“Once again councils have had to step into the breach and provide support. I’m aware that schools were assisting with the application process during term-time and now parents can contact their local CIS office for assistance if they are continuing to experience problems with the online system.”
A council spokesperson stressed that West Lothian’s school transport programme was separate from the Young Scot free travel card, and added: “Since the launch of the free travel product just short of 14,000 Young Scot cards have been issued in West Lothian. If you are 5-21 years old and live in Scotland then you are eligible for free public bus travel, no matter your nationality. Further information on the scheme can be found on the West Lothian Council website. Applications must be completed online via the Young Scot website.”