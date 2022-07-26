Bus pass rollout still dogged with delays in West Lothian

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme was introduced at the end of January, and allows Scots under the age of 22 to claim a free bus pass through the Young Scot card.

Applying for the Young Scot travel card has been far from straightforward however, with teenagers and parents often describing a frustrating foray into frozen pages and dropped links on the government website.

This has caused an additional problem in West Lothian, where teens need a Young Scot card for ID to use school transport. Parents can usually get help through schools. Through the holidays they can contact the council CIS offices for assistance.

Councillor Kirsteen Sullivan is one parent who experienced problems trying to secure a Young Scot card.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I completely understand the frustrations of many parents in trying to apply online for their child’s free bus travel. After more than a dozen failed attempts I was finally successful so here’s hoping that the glitches have now been ironed out.

“It appears that the implementation of the system wasn’t as thought through as it could have been, whether in anticipating the volume of applications or indeed the roll out process itself.

“Once again councils have had to step into the breach and provide support. I’m aware that schools were assisting with the application process during term-time and now parents can contact their local CIS office for assistance if they are continuing to experience problems with the online system.”

