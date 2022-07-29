Bus petition shows demand for west Edinburgh services

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has hailed the news that in only 24 hours 1000 people signed the petition calling for three vital services to be saved as 'fantastic'.

Friday, 29th July 2022, 11:50 am

First Group intends to not continue the contracts for 20, 63 and 68 beyond next month.

Ms Jardine (Lib Dems) said: “The fantastic response just underlines how important these services are to our communities in Edinburgh West.

"These routes are lifeline services for families and pensioners faced the with cost of living crisis and now for many the possibility of being virtually cut-off if they lose them.

“It is important not just that the bus companies are aware of the strength of feeling but that the city council and Lothian Buses look for a solution.

Sign the petition at: www.edinburghlibdems.org/save_our_supported_bus_routes.

Ms Jardine added: "For too long the communities served by these routes have faced extra expense and fewer buses and yet pay the same council taxes as elsewhere in the city.

"It's gone on for far too long and hopefully this set of councillors will be able to step in where their SNP predecessors failed the communities.

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine. Pic Lisa Ferguson.

“I would encourage all those who are concerned about the possibility of losing these routes to ensure their voice is heard by signing this petition.

"So many people are depending on us."​​​​​​​

