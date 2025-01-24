Call to protect households ahead of energy meter switch-off

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie

Editor

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Acting Climate Action Minister Alasdair Allan has called on the UK Government to direct “urgent and proportionate action” to protect tens of thousands of Scottish households ahead of the planned switch-off of the Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) later this year.

Many energy meters in Scotland presently rely on this service, with 732 people in the Midlothian area still using it.

Upcoming changes, instigated by the UK Government and implemented by energy suppliers, mean that support for RTS energy meters ends on June 30. From July 31 meters may no longer function properly. This could cause disruption to heating and hot water supplies, leading to higher bills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Allan has written to the UK Government urging them to introduce penalties for companies who fail to replace the RTS with smart meters.

​​More than 700 properties in the Midlothian area use the RTS system.​​More than 700 properties in the Midlothian area use the RTS system.
​​More than 700 properties in the Midlothian area use the RTS system.

Although Scotland has around 10% of UK households, it has more than 25% of the UK’s RTS users.

Dr Allan said: “If RTS equipment isn’t replaced by the switch-off date, not only could households, businesses, and public sector organisations be limited to a more expensive single-rate tariff, they may also no longer be able to rely on their heating and hot water switching on and off as expected, with the risk of them staying permanently on or off.

“I believe that there must, as a matter of urgency, be RTS-related obligations included in Ofgem licence conditions on both suppliers and the Data Communications Company (DCC) that compel both to use every tool available to ensure households and businesses across the country are not left behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If consumers have any questions, I encourage them to contact their supplier in the first instance. Free and impartial advice and support is also available from Advice Direct Scotland or Citizens Advice Scotland.”

Although 99.3% of the UK is covered by the smart meter network, there are many areas where it is not accessible. Dr Allan has also requested that energy companies offer an alternative to communities which cannot access the smart meter communications network and the use of mobile technology to provide a signal to isolated areas.

Related topics:Alasdair AllanUK GovernmentGovernmentMidlothianOfgem
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice