Callum Brown: Concerns for missing teenager last seen in Dunbar as police launch search
An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing East Lothian teenager.
Officers have launched an appeal to help trace a teenager reported missing from Dunbar.
Callum Brown was last seen in the seaside town on Wednesday, wearing a grey and white tracksuit with a black zip on the top and a black horizontal line, black Nike trainers and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.
In a statement, Police Scotland added: “If you have any knowledge of Callum's whereabouts, please call 101 and quote incident number 3927 of 22/03/2023.”