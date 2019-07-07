Cameron Boyce: Disney star dies aged 20

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died at the age of 20, his family have said.

The US actor was known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie.

Boyce's death, due to "an ongoing medical condition", was confirmed to ABC News by his family.

READ MORE: Vinnie Jones's wife Tanya dies, age 53, heartbroken actor confirms

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a family statement issued on Saturday night said.

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Boyce was born in California and was also known for his humanitarian work.

He played Luke Ross in Jessie and Carlos in Descendants, the TV movie series.

Appearing on screen from a young age, his other credits included Mirrors, Eagle Eye, and Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

Disney Channel said in a statement to ABC News that Boyce would be "dearly missed" and was "fuelled by a strong desire to make a difference in people's lives through his humanitarian work".

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," the statement read.