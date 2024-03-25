Campaign highlights that everyone can play a part in suicide prevention

​Louise Penfold and PC Davis pictured with Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive (centre).

Created with input from Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) and Police Scotland, the film highlights the benefits of talking about suicide and better understanding the steps we can take to make a difference.

One of the video’s strong themes is hope, along with the clear message that becoming more comfortable talking about suicide will help to save lives.

PC Jonathan Davis, You Matter co-ordinator, Police Scotland, said: “Research has shown that the risk of suicide is more to do with what happens to people and the circumstances they experience than suffering a mental health illness or condition. It is also known that people who are involved in occupations where they are more isolated, or are vulnerable because of, for example, the risk of financial instability, are potentially more at risk of suffering from thoughts of suicide.”

The short film explains that two factors have been shown to make the biggest difference to people who have lived with thoughts of suicide or have survived an attempt to take their life – having someone who will really listen to them and for someone to show them kindness and treat them with compassion.

Louise Penfold, SAMH suicide prevention development officer, said: “It ‘s a myth that by asking someone if they have had thoughts of suicide, you might plant a seed of an idea. That is categorically untrue. In fact, what the research proves is that talking about suicide reduces the risk of suicide.”

One of the most effective ways to keep someone safe when they have thoughts of suicide is to help them make a safety plan to support them when these thoughts are at their most intense.

PC Davis added: “It’s important to recognise that there may be occasions when a safety plan is not enough and if you are concerned a person is not able to keep themselves safe, or if you are not able to keep yourself safe, you must call 999. No-one will ever criticise you for asking for help when you need it.”

The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/@rsabi5575.

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support. Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a webchat service at www.rsabi.org.uk.

If you have a question about mental health, contact the SAMH Information Service, open Monday to Friday, on 0344 800 0550 or visit its website at www.samh.org.uk.

Samaritans are here to listen – day or night, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.