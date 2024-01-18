Campaign seeks to recruit new wave of swimming teachers
The team behind the Learn to Swim National Framework has launched the recruitment campaign with at least 10% more teachers required to meet the swimming lesson demand in Scotland.
The programme – a partnership between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water which is delivered by 38 aquatic providers across Scotland in more than 160 pools – is shining a light on the inspiring teachers involved in teaching the next generation of youngsters to swim.
In 2022-23, more than 740 candidates took part in 72 training courses and now the organisers are urging those looking to learn a new skill and become a swim teacher to attend courses in their local areas.
Euan Lowe, Scottish Swimming CEO, said: “Sadly, there is a real shortage at the moment in a role that is absolutely crucial in ensuring that young people in Scotland can be safe in the water.
“It takes three months to train a swimming teacher and equip them with the skills they need. There is huge opportunity in the sector for those looking for a rewarding job, whether it is a student looking for part time work or someone more senior looking for a career change, there is something out there for everyone.”
Organisers have launched the nationwide drive to recruit a new network of poolside teachers, promising huge job satisfaction as they help children of all ages and abilities to become more confident, safer and competent swimmers.
The National Learn to Swim Framework has already provided lessons to more than 100,000 youngsters, and aims to reach another 100,000 by 2025.
Brian Lironi, Scottish Water corporate affairs director, said: “Becoming a swim teacher is an amazing opportunity for people to make a difference and be part of creating a meaningful legacy for Scotland to help children be safe in and around water.”
For more information visit https://www.scottishswimming.com/learn-to-swim