Other well-known sites which feature include Edinburgh Zoo, the Royal Mile and Calton Hill as well as Haymarket Station.

The course took around three months to make at Cairdean House care home, Edinburgh.

It was dreamed up by care worker Laura Mitchell, 29, who painted it, after it had been built by maintenance manager John Robertson, Laura said: "I've always loved arts and crafts, and during lockdown I began trying out lots of new things to keep busy, and found I had a passion for it.

"I was inspired to do something creative at the home, and really enjoyed seeing the ideas come together to make the end result.

"The best part was definitely seeing the residents have fun in the garden taking turns on the golf course.

"It was very rewarding."

Resident, June, with Callum Arnott.

The home has already held a competition, with residents and staff taking to the course for the Cairdean Open.

Albert Hodson, 100, said: "We all loved the course and had a fantastic time playing.

"Laura is a talented young lady to recreate the amazing well known city landmarks as golf holes.

"We really did have a wonderful day."

Sarah Cowan and resident, Sheila enjoying a round of crazy golf

Gillian Goodall, home manager at Cairdean House, said: "Here at Cairdean House, we believe in promoting independence through activity-based care - and sometimes, this means thinking outside the box.

"We're always looking for new and exciting ways to get residents up and active.

"Physical exercise is incredibly important, especially for older people, and seeing the team in fancy dress always lifts everyone's spirits.

"It was great to see everyone get a little bit competitive too.

"We'll all be practicing our putting ahead of our next game - I know everyone is really looking forward to it."

