Carer celebrates 20-year service with Strachan House

Greg Libanan, a much valued Senior Care Assistant, started at Barchester in 2004 and has worked in dedication with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

He was presented with a £250 shopping voucher by visiting Regional Director Mandy Hurst, a golden leaf and gifts from his colleagues and friends.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Greg has achieved this milestone.

"It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Frances Fisher, General Manager of Strachan House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Greg. He has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.