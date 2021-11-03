Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley in Good Omens

Amazon Studios​'​ Anansi Boys and Good Omens 2 are just two of the productions set ​to film in the Capital and its surrounds ​over the next few months​ and ​casting agent ​Graeme Miller, of GBM Casting, has revealed he ​is urgently searching for thousands of Scots to appear in a trio of major Hollywood productions which are to begin filming across the central belt this month – he’s not saying that the third one is.C​onsequently, ​having previously supplied extras ​for the ​hit shows Outlander, Succession and Peaky Blinders​, GBM Casting has issued an urgent appeal for supporting artists.Miller, who founded ​the agency in​ 2003 and has worked on some of the biggest Scottish-based movies in Hollywood history, encourages​ any​one who is interested in appearing in a big-budget blockbuster to apply.He sa​ys,​ “There is no right look​, ​this is an opportunity for absolutely everyone who’s on the hunt for a part-time job with some extra stardust​.​“While we’re looking for an interesting, diverse mix of people, we’ve been specifically requested to find more redheads. We’re also on the hunt for night owls as one of the productions we’re working on will be filmed mostly at night.”

The appeal ​comes​ as ​ever ​more major productions choose to film in Scotland following the success of big-budget blockbusters such as Indiana Jones 5, The Batman, Fast and Furious 9 and Flash.

So bad is the dearth of extras that a GBM casting team even took to the streets of​ ​Edinburgh this week to unearth top walk-on and supporting artist talent.

​Miller adds​, “Hollywood is increasingly looking to Edinburgh​ and Glasgow. The Scottish film industry has never been busier.​ ​It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. ​Things started to change after World War Z as more studios looked to Glasgow to provide a more cost-effective alternative to New York.​ ​But with recent investment in quality studios in Bathgate and Leith, the floodgates have well and truly opened.”​

The TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel Anansi Boys, which has been developed by Gaiman and Lenny Henry, will begin filming at First Stage Studios in Leith later this year.

Meanwhile, Good Omens 2 sees stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant, who played the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley respectively in the first series, return to film in the Lothians along with Miranda Richardson. The cast also includes Gloria Obianyo, Nina Sosanya, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith and Paul Adeyefa.

​With f​ilming is due to begin imminently on both series, you can register your interest to appear as an extra at https://gbm.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

Please note, applicants must be over 17 and legally allowed to work in the UK and must have a National Insurance number. Flexibility on dates is also required as all ​supporting ​artistes are now Covid tested before filming dates.

