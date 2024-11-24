Locals and visitors helped kick-start the celebrations in the Capital as Castle of Light, the interactive light trail at Edinburgh Castle, officially opened to the public on Friday.

This year’s Castle of Light is helping to mark the city's 900th anniversary with a showstopping celebration suitable for all ages. Getting the party started, pupils from the local Royal Mile Primary School joined Rex the lion on the esplanade to officially ‘switch on’ this year’s event for its seven-week run.

Pupils from Royal Mile Primary School joined Rex on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade to officially switch on this year's Castle of Light on Friday, November 22. | Rob McDougall

Electrifying Edinburgh’s iconic skyline for a fifth year, Castle of Light pulled out all the stops with an immersive after-dark trail, transforming the historic castle grounds with all-new light and sound displays celebrating 900 years of history and setting the festive season ablaze.

From mythical creatures to long-lost tales, visitors revelled in the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of some of Scotland’s most famous figures before dancing through the ages in Crown Square.

This year, the creators are also taking the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the lesser-known stories of Edinburgh’s trailblazing women, inspired by Edinburgh author, Sara Sheridan’s book ‘Where are the Women?’.

Thousands of people descended on Edinburgh Castle for the sold out opening night as the spectacular light show made its return to the Capital. | Rob McDougall

Illuminating the Lava Wall with stories of the tenacious women that history forgot, guests came face to face with figures spanning the 12th to the 21st century, including Scottish science pioneer Mary Sommerville, explorer, naturalist and photographer Isabella Bird, and Sophia Jex-Blake, one the ‘Edinburgh Seven’, with Sara joining the team on opening night to see her writing come to life on the castle walls.

Emma Bowie, regional visitor & community manager at Edinburgh Castle, said: "Castle of Light has truly become a jewel in Edinburgh's bustling winter schedule, and this year’s celebration is particularly special as we mark the city’s 900th anniversary.

“This year’s event is all about bringing people together to revel in the capital’s incredible history as it comes to life on the castle walls.

“From uncovering the inspiring stories of Edinburgh’s trailblazing women to soaking in the vibrant energy in Crown Square, Castle of Light showcases the incredible depth of Scotland’s past while creating unforgettable memories for the present. It’s a spectacular way to celebrate this milestone year with family and friends this festive season."

Royal Mile Primary School pupils Skye, Micah, Nyah and Luara with Mhairi Summers from Edinburgh Castle | Rob McDougall

Brought together by a consortium of digital and visual talent in Scotland, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, Castle of Light will run for seven weeks throughout the festive season, on selected dates until Saturday, January 4, 2025. A special access night will also take place on Sunday, December 8.

Ticketed entry slots will run every 15 minutes between 4.30pm and 7.30pm each evening, with last entry between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. The event closes at 9pm.