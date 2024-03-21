Castle restoration reaches important milestone

​The castle’s Great Hall has been re-roofed after more than 370 years.

A permanent roof is now visible over the Great Hall of Rosslyn Castle for the first time since 1650.

As part of the continuing project, the first layers of scaffolding have been removed, after being in place for nearly a year, revealing the new structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a castle on the site since the early 13th century, although the current buildings are from a later date.

The castle, just a short walk from Rosslyn Chapel, was built by the St Clair family and is now in the care of Rosslyn Chapel Trust and its current, mainly ruined, condition is testament to its turbulent history.

It has been attacked at various times, with much damage caused during a siege in 1544 during ‘The Rough Wooing’, Henry VIII’s attempts to break Scotland’s ‘Auld Alliance’ with France and to force a marriage contract between his son Edward and the young Mary, Queen of Scots.

The castle was rebuilt but came under fire again in November 1650 by the artillery of Oliver Cromwell, under the command of General George Monk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was further damaged by a Reforming mob in 1688 and by the 1700s it was in a dilapidated condition.

Part of the east range, developed as a domestic residence and completed in 1622 , has always remained habitable and t his part of the building is still occupied and let as holiday accommodation in partnership with The Landmark Trust.

A Rosslyn Chapel Trust spokesperson said: “The roof now covering the Great Hall will protect important late 16th-century masonry carvings and three levels of vaults below ground.

“It will also allow a new kitchen and living area to be created at ground level and an additional bedroom to be located in the tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnyrigg-based construction company, John Dennis & Company (Scotland) Ltd, is the principal contractor for the work at Rosslyn Castle, which is being undertaken by Rosslyn Chapel Trust.