Following Lewis Capaldi’s announcement that he would be cancelling all performances and work commitments until 24 June, celebrities from across the world have voiced their support for him. The singer, 26, from Glasgow, announced on social media that he would be taking three weeks off to “rest and recover” before returning to play at Glastonbury.

Lewis received overwhelming support not only from his fans but also from celebrities, who praised him for putting his mental health first. Lewis has been very honest about his struggles with anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome and has said he may have to quit music if his mental health worsens.

Fellow Glaswegian Lorraine Kelly reposted Lewis' Twitter announcement, saying: "Take care of yourself gorgeous xxx." Similarly, Lewis' Instagram post was flooded with hundreds of celebrity comments.

Gogglebox's Scarlett Moffatt said: "Take care of yourself Lewis ❤️." Jay Shetty also commented: "This takes courage. Thank you for prioritising your personal well-being 🙏."

Fitness guru Joe Wicks said: "Take care mate ❤️ Much love and respect to you for sharing this and taking the time to recharge 🙌🏽," and actor Bella Ramsey commented: "Huge respect for you ❤️‍🩹 take it easy."

"Sending love and support your way mate! Taking care of yourself should always be priority no.1," advised podcaster and Dragons" Den star Steven Bartlett. Singer Julia Michaels added: “Rest ❤️ the amount of pressure and anxiety and stress and work that goes into being an artist is so hard on people's brains and bodies. Take care of yourself.

Meanwhile, Jessie J shared Lewis' words on her Instagram, as she said: "So good to see more artists putting their mental and physical well being first," and Paddy McGuinness gave Lewis some advice: "Rest up son. Eat well, sleep well, hammer some films. X"

The celebrity comments seemed to be universally positive, while some fans were upset with Lewis for his decision. Despite the generally positive reaction from fans, some took to the comments to criticise Lewis’ decision and his “choice of words.” Some commenters even brought up their own mental health experiences, saying that they “don’t have the luxury of parking their commitments as and when.”

One Tweeted: “So Glastonbury fans [are] more important than others. We all get ill, and someone has to make difficult decisions, but your choice of words is shocking!! Also - 6 months away from home. Pretty standard in your line of work and a lot of others. But I really do hope you get healthy, sir.”