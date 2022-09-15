The much-loved celebrity cooking show returned to our screens at the start of August, with former Wigan Athletic midfielder Bullard going head-to-head with celebrities such as Chris Eubank and Kitty-Scott Claus.

Bullard proved to be no slouch in the kitchen, reaching the semi-finals of the hugely-popular BBC show.

Semi-finals week kicked off on September 6 last Tuesday with the celebrities pulling out all the stops to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Former footballer and TV presenter Jimmy Bullard is the latest celebrity to be eliminated for Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

Birds of a Feather actress bit the dust and was eliminated from the show.

Tonight’s first episode saw the seven celebrities including Kitty-Scott-Claus and Bullard battle it out with one person at risk of leaving the competition.

The semis proved a step too far for the Soccer AM presenter, however, after he was voted off for some undercooked potatoes.

The second episode will then saw the remaining six celebrities cook just one dish to the brief “comfort food-for-one" delivered by top restaurant critic Grace Dent.

The episode saw one more person leave the competition ahead of Finals Week.

The unlucky contestant missing out on a place was Faye Winter, a reality star and influencer who is best known for appearing on Love Island last year.

Who is Jimmy Bullard?

Jimmy Bullard was born in East Ham, London in 1978 and is known for his footballing career, making 145 appearances for Wigan Athletic and helping the side clinch promotion to the Premier League in 2004/2005. However, he is perhaps remembered for his recent appearances on television and as a pundit.

He started his football career at non-league club Corinthian before being signed as a 21-year-old for his boyhood club, West Ham United. Bullard failed to break into the side and left the club for Peterborough in 2001.

After an impressive spell at The Posh, Bullard attracted the attention of Championship side, Wigan Athletic. He signed a deal with the club worth £275,000.

He had a successful period at Wigan Athletic, from helping the team gain promotion from the Championship to playing in a League Cup final against Man United

Bullard made a move to Fulham where he spent a lot of time injured and large parts of his two-season spell missing from the first time. Despite this, he earnt a move away from the club for £5 million.

Bullard ended his football career at Hull, Ipswich Town, and Milton Keynes Dons. Since, he has appeared on football-based shows such as Soccer AM and Goals on Sunday – the former he now co-hosts.